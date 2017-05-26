South Carolina plays Kentucky in an elimination game in Hoover on Friday.
South Carolina plays Kentucky in an elimination game in Hoover on Friday. Matt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com
South Carolina plays Kentucky in an elimination game in Hoover on Friday. Matt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com

College Sports

May 26, 2017 3:30 PM

SEC tournament updates: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina faces Kentucky at 4 p.m. Friday at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala. The game is on SEC Network.

Live Blog SEC tournament: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

CCU's Andrew Beckwith talks Sun Belt (video)

CCU's Andrew Beckwith talks Sun Belt (video) 1:42

CCU's Andrew Beckwith talks Sun Belt (video)
Chad Holbrook talks power surge, NCAA tournament chances 4:19

Chad Holbrook talks power surge, NCAA tournament chances
USC baseball signees give thoughts on program, playing together in North-South Select Game 2:05

USC baseball signees give thoughts on program, playing together in North-South Select Game

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos