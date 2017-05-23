Hope in Hoover: Gamecocks top Vanderbilt to advance

South Carolina isn’t done yet.
The Gamecocks topped Vanderbilt 7-4 in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon in the SEC tournament to extend their season and advance to the double-elimination portion of the event.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my team. It was a complete win,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said.
Riley Hogan worked a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 11th to give No. 11 seed USC a 5-4 lead, and Alex Destino responded with a double off the wall in right to score two and push the lead to 7-4.
The win is the first for USC in the SEC tournament under Chad Holbrook. The Gamecocks had dropped eight consecutive games in Hoover entering Tuesday.
It was also the longest SEC tournament opening game since 1986.
Tyler Johnson earned the win for Carolina, pitching the final 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Johnson struck out eight while holding the sixth-seeded Commodores to one hit.
“Tyler Johnson obviously was the difference once the game got going,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. “He came in and didn’t give us much of a chance.”
USC (33-23) will face No. 3 seed Kentucky (38-18) at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
