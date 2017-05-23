South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook speaks after the Gamecocks earned an opening-day SEC tournament win over Vanderbilt. mconnolly@thestate.com
South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook speaks after the Gamecocks earned an opening-day SEC tournament win over Vanderbilt. mconnolly@thestate.com

College Sports

May 23, 2017 2:36 PM

Hope in Hoover: Gamecocks top Vanderbilt to advance

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

HOOVER, Ala.

South Carolina isn’t done yet.

The Gamecocks topped Vanderbilt 7-4 in 11 innings Tuesday afternoon in the SEC tournament to extend their season and advance to the double-elimination portion of the event.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my team. It was a complete win,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said.

Riley Hogan worked a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 11th to give No. 11 seed USC a 5-4 lead, and Alex Destino responded with a double off the wall in right to score two and push the lead to 7-4.

The win is the first for USC in the SEC tournament under Chad Holbrook. The Gamecocks had dropped eight consecutive games in Hoover entering Tuesday.

It was also the longest SEC tournament opening game since 1986.

Tyler Johnson earned the win for Carolina, pitching the final 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Johnson struck out eight while holding the sixth-seeded Commodores to one hit.

“Tyler Johnson obviously was the difference once the game got going,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said. “He came in and didn’t give us much of a chance.”

USC (33-23) will face No. 3 seed Kentucky (38-18) at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chad Holbrook recaps SEC tournament win over Vandy

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos