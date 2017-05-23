Bill ‘Oot Oot’ Golding honored at SEC tournament

Super fan Bill Golding was a fixture at South Carolina baseball games ... at home and on the road.
Golding, who died Feb. 10 at age 84, was known for his trademark “Oot! Oot!” catchphrase, an outgoing personality and his dedication to the Gamecocks.
This is the first SEC tournament without Golding in the stands to cheer on USC. He was remembered Tuesday on the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium video board by the SEC.
Bill 'Oot Oot' Golding was honored between innings on the video board at the SEC tournament. Crowd gave a nice ovation.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) May 23, 2017
Thank you to the @SEC for honoring Bill Golding today at the SEC Tournament. #Gamecocks #OotOot— Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) May 23, 2017
PA announcers just honored Bill "Oot-Oot" Golding here in Hoover. Big round of applause. #Gamecocks— Spurs & Feathers (@SpursFeathers) May 23, 2017
Golding was fixture at Sarge Frye Field and later at Founders Park, rarely sitting down and often mingling with fans throughout games. He also was a regular at road games, including the SEC tournament in Hoover.
Upon his death in February, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said via Twitter: “Bill was an annual SEC Baseball Tournament fixture. We’ll miss him!”
Golding, from Elgin, attended his first South Carolina football game in 1984. It was his presence at baseball games for more than 30 years that garnered a following of generations of Gamecocks fans.
“It will definitely be different without Bill,” USC head coach Chad Holbrook said in February. “He was such a loyal fan. It was always good to know he was in our corner. He loved his baseball players, he loved our baseball program. It’s a big loss for us. We’re going to miss him dearly.”
