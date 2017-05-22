USC women slip to 10th, out of NCAA tournament

South Carolina struggled down the stretch, and the Gamecocks saw their title dreams disappear Monday in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago.
The Gamecocks, who finished fifth nationally a year ago, started the final round of the rain-shortened event in sixth place, six strokes under the cutline. But double bogeys outnumbered birdies over the final nine holes, and Carolina, shooting 22 over par for the day, slipped to 10th place.
The top eight teams enter the match-play portion of the tournament that determines the national champion today. Despite the day’s worst round, 24 over par, Kent State secured the final spot at 55 over par, one stroke better than North Carolina and four clear of the Gamecocks.
Furman moved up two spots Monday to 12th, and Clemson dropped to a tie for 20th.
Senior All-American Katelyn Dambaugh birdied her final hole to finish her college career with a 2-over-par 74, USC’s best score Monday. However, Ainhoa Olarra and Ana Pelaez, USC’s top scorers the first two rounds, combined to play the back nine at 10 over par.
Olarra posted a 5-over 77 Monday and tied for 10th individually at 7-over 223. Pelaez shot 81 Monday and tied Dambaugh for 50th in the individual standings at 16 over par. Freshman Anita Uwadia had a 6-over 78 and sophomore Marion Veysseyre an 81 in the final round.
Haylee Harford shot 71 to lead Furman on Monday and tied for eighth individually at 222. Freshman Ana Paula Valdes posted a 76 and Alice Hewson and Marisa Messana 77s for Clemson in the final round.
Playing as an individual, Laura Fuenfstueck of the College of Charleston tied for 24th at 13-over 229.
Northwestern heads into match play seeded No. 1 after leading all three rounds. Teams will play the quarterfinals and semifinals today with the title match set for Wednesday.
Newberry men in 5th after first round at NCAA tourney
Sophomore Harry Bolton shot a 3-under- par 67 Monday to lead Newberry into fifth place after one round in the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship at Kissimmee, Fla. The Wolves are eight strokes out of first place, and Bolton shares third place in the individual competition in the 54-hole event.
Also on Monday, Newberry coach Howard Vroon was named one of five finalists for the Division II Coach of the Year award by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The winner will be named June 5.
