Photos: South Carolina vs. USC Upstate

South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino points to the crowd after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the second inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina head coach Ray Tanner talks with an umpire between innings against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes connects for a two-run homer in the first inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina outfielder Danny Blair gets a fist bump after scoring a run during the second inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert picks up a base hit during the second inning against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
A woman keeps score of the game between South Carolina and USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride decides against making a play on a bunted ball against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row beats out an infield hit against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina second baseman Justin Row throws to first base for an out against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
USC Upstate starting pitcher Conner Campbell delivers to a batter from South Carolina at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina starting pitcher Cody Morris delivers to a batter from USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
Elizabeth Logan prepares for a ceremonial first pitch before the game between South Carolina and USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
Elizabeth Logan, left, Whitney Funk, Matt Moore, and Angela Durham throw out ceremonial first pitches before the game against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
A woman takes her seat before the game between South Carolina and USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina shortstop LT Tolbert shows the ball to the umpire after tagging out USC Upstate first baseman Drake Harris at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook, second from right, talks with USC Upstate head coach Matt Fincher, left, and the umpire team before the first pitch at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook walks through the dugout before the game against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina catcher Hunter Taylor celebrates with pitcher Colie Bowers after the final out against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina outfielder Alex Destino high fives teammates after the final out against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
South Carolina pitcher Brandon Murray (9) participates in the alma mater after the final out against USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3.
