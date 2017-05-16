South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

College Sports

May 16, 2017 10:55 AM

South Carolina baseball loses catcher for the season

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen will miss the remainder of the season, USC announced Tuesday morning.

Cullen has been battling a knee injury all season and had surgery Tuesday to remove cartilage in his knee.

The sophomore played in 34 games this season with 31 starts and hit .276 with five homers and 18 RBIs. He had a .273 average in SEC play.

Cullen was identified by Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook in the preseason as a player expected to have a big year, and while he was solid, injuries kept him from reaching his potential in 2017.

As a freshman Cullen hit .238 while playing in 50 games with 41 starts. He hit 11 doubles, a homer and 23 RBIs.

Without Cullen the Gamecocks will rely on Hunter Taylor and John Jones down the stretch.

Taylor had a solid weekend against Missouri and is hitting .228 on the year with five RBIs. Jones has an .063 average with a home run and two RBIs.

Here's how USC baseball can make it to the postseason

Its been a rough season. But there's still hope for South Carolina's baseball team to make it into the post season. Here's how.

meredith Sheffer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos