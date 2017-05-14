College Sports

May 14, 2017 10:34 PM

South Carolina softball headed out West for NCAA Tournament

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina is once again in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-23) are in the Tuscon Regional and face the Northeast Conference champs Saint Francis (48-9) at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN. Host team Arizona (48-7) faces New Mexico State (29-23) at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.

All 13 SEC teams are in the tournament.

This is the 20th NCAA appearance all-time for the Gamecocks and the fifth-consecutive under head coach Beverly Smith.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell enjoys NBA interviews, reveals favorite team

Sindarius Thornwell enjoys NBA interviews, reveals favorite team 0:48

Sindarius Thornwell enjoys NBA interviews, reveals favorite team
Here's how USC baseball can make it to the postseason 0:49

Here's how USC baseball can make it to the postseason
If Will Muschamp could add a former Gamecock to this year's roster, who would it be? 0:58

If Will Muschamp could add a former Gamecock to this year's roster, who would it be?

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos