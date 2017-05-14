South Carolina softball headed out West for NCAA Tournament

South Carolina is once again in the NCAA Softball Tournament.
The Gamecocks (32-23) are in the Tuscon Regional and face the Northeast Conference champs Saint Francis (48-9) at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN. Host team Arizona (48-7) faces New Mexico State (29-23) at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.
All 13 SEC teams are in the tournament.
This is the 20th NCAA appearance all-time for the Gamecocks and the fifth-consecutive under head coach Beverly Smith.
Tucson bound! #Gamecocks are in! pic.twitter.com/fZJNwwe2NY— Gamecock Softball (@GamecockSoftbll) May 15, 2017
.@GamecockSoftbll headed to NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/mOdDdmKZkZ— GoGamecocks.com (@gogamecocks) May 15, 2017
Full 2017 #NCAASoftball Championship bracket: https://t.co/sFA5Eftv4q pic.twitter.com/iPJjothyvE— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 15, 2017
