May 06, 2017 11:35 AM

Gamecocks beach volleyball season ends at NCAA Tournament

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The South Carolina beach volleyball team made history this season by securing the last spot in the NCAA Tournament.

That meant facing off with some of the best teams in the country, and it was there the Gamecocks came up short.

South Carolina was knocked out with a 3-0 loss to No. 4 seed Florida State on Friday afternoon in Gulf Shores, Ala. Earlier in the day, the Gamecocks (23-11) fell 4-0 to No. 1 seed and defending national champion Southern California.

The 23 wins were the most in program history.

Sports Videos