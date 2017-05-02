Marquette passes DePaul to take Big East title

Marquette climbed to the top during the final round of the Men’s Big East Golf Championship on Callawassie Island, taking the title and earning an automatic invitation to the 2017 NCAA Championship field.
DePaul started the day off in first place on the team leaderboard, holding the same spot throughout the tournament. Throughout the day, they were passed by Marquette, Seton Hall and Georgetown, landing them in fourth place. DePaul scored an overall score of 908, 9 points shy of Marquette, with an overall 899.
Matt Bachmann, Marquette’s top player, won first place on the individual leaderboard with an overall 216.
This is the third time Marquette has taken home the crown (2008 and 2015). Bachmann is the third player from Marquette to take home the Big East Individual Championship, and it is his first Big East win.
Freshman Matt Murlick helped lead the team to victory as well. After shooting five birdies — three in a row on holes 11, 12 and 13 — Murlick finished with a daily score of 69, the best score on Tuesday from the Golden Eagles. His birdie on hole No. 16 was the shot that moved MU into the No. 1 position.
According to GolfStat, Marquette was listed as the No. 1 team seed at the start of this year’s championship. Sophomore Oliver Farrell, team leader, tied 15th overall on the individual leaderboard with a total score of 299.
Georgetown, the 2016 Men’s Big East Golf Champions took home third place this year with an overall score of 901, barely behind Seton Hall with an overall score of 900. Xavier took fifth place with an overall score of 931, Creighton and Butler tied for sixth, both with 934. Villanova placed eighth with a score of 941, and St. John’s followed closely behind with a 947.
