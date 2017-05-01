Why Alex Destino was benched vs. Kentucky

South Carolina was supposed to be one of the top teams in the nation this season, and in addition to a strong pitching staff, Alex Destino was a big reason why the Gamecocks were picked to reach the College World Series.

The junior was the leading returning hitter for the Gamecocks after batting .321 a season ago, and he led USC in homers with 10 and RBIs with 59 in 2016 as Carolina advanced to a Super Regional.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the outfielder/DH was hitting .315, was tied for the team lead in homers with four and led the Gamecocks in RBIs with 18.

But since the start of the Alabama series in late March, Destino has been a different hitter.

The lefty is batting .194 in his last 19 games with one home run and seven RBIs. He has been sent to the bench as USC fights to make the NCAA Tournament.

“He just hasn’t been playing well,” Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said. “He went into the season one of our better hitters. He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached. But he’s in a position where he needs to perform. If he doesn’t and it’s a scuffle, I’ve got to give somebody else a chance.”

Ross Grosvenor got a chance to DH against Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday and had two hits, including a home run.

Shortstop Madison Stokes said after Sunday’s game that Destino has been in the cage working to find his swing.

“We need Alex to play, but he needs to be in a position where he feels good about himself, he’s confident, and he’s swinging the bat the way he’s capable of,” Holbrook said. “When he gets to that point, he’ll be in there.”