College Sports

April 25, 2017 9:18 AM

Dawn Staley, Gamecocks to be recognized at State House

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Dawn Staley and her South Carolina women’s basketball team are returning to the State House, this time going inside to be recognized by legislators for the Gamecocks’ national championship.

The team is scheduled to be honored for winning the program’s first national championship during a special joint legislative assembly at the State House at noon Tuesday. Staley and team members will be on hand for the event.

The Gamecocks on April 9 were celebrated on the steps of the State House at the conclusion of a championship parade.

South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 67-55 on April 2 in the national championship game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team 3:16

Fireflies' Michael Paez discusses being the little guy, being a part of CCU's title team
Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good 2:01

Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good
Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision 0:29

Frank Martin speaks on PJ Dozier NBA decision

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos