Photos: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State, Game 3

South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert gets a high five after scoring a run in the eighth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina catcher Chris Cullen gets hit fives from teammates after sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes watches his sixth inning solo home run against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes celebrates with Chris Cullen after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder Carlos Cortes celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert runs to first base after connecting for a two-run single in the eighth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert tosses the ball to second base for an out against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes turns a double play against Mississippi State's Hunter Vansau at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Mississippi State starting pitcher Jacob Billingsley delivers to a South Carolina batter at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert makes a play on a batted ball at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert throws to first base for an out against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert tosses the ball to first base using his glove against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan delivers to a Mississippi State batter at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill delivers to a Mississippi State batter at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Jonah Bride reacts after a called third strike in the fourth inning against Mississippi State at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert tags out Mississippi State's Jake Magnum during the first inning at Founders Park on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 6-1.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State