School’s out for USC students to celebrate the women’s basketball team’s championship

The University of South Carolina will welcome home the women’s basketball team and honor their national championship on Monday at 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
The university released a statement about allowing students some extra time away from the classroom to honor their conquering champions.
“To support our fellow Gamecocks, all undergraduate classes beginning after 3:10 p.m. on Monday will be canceled,” according to the statement. “Graduate classes are at the discretion of the faculty member. Students are encouraged to attend the Welcome Home. Normal operating schedule will resume on Tuesday.”
Doors will open at 3 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena for a celebration honoring coach Dawn Staley’s NCAA national championship team.
Staley and members from the national championship Gamecocks as well as USC President Harris Pastides and athletics director Ray Tanner, will take part in the ceremonies.
The Gamecocks captured their first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.
In its statement, the university said the decision to shorten the academic day wasn’t one made lightly.
“The decision to cancel classes is always a difficult one to make. However, there are rare occasions when it is important to come together as a family and celebrate. This is one of those times. Our women’s and men’s basketball teams have demonstrated to the world what it means to be champions and what it means to be Gamecocks. Let’s welcome them home.”
Additional celebrations will take place at a date to be determined. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told multiple media outlets that a parade will be held to honor the Gamecocks, with the details still to be announced.
