April 2, 2017 8:13 PM

Coronation! Gamecocks bring home national championship

By Matt Connolly

DALLAS

The one goal has been accomplished. The one dream has come true. The Gamecocks are national champions.

South Carolina topped Mississippi State 67-55 Sunday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for its first national title in program history.

USC led 36-26 at the half and never trailed after the first quarter.

In October the Gamecocks announced the theme for the season as “100” in terms of commitment to the team and realizing its goals. Each of the numbers had a specific meaning with 1 symbolizing one goal, one team, one dream, one family and one focus.

The victory over the Bulldogs was the third of the year for South Carolina. The Gamecocks finish their magical season at 33-4.

South Carolina led by eight entering the fourth quarter but saw the margin shrink to four with 6:52 remaining. But as they did throughout the Final Four, A’Ja Wilson and Allisha Gray came up big when USC needed it most.

Wilson made a mid-range jumper and Gray followed with a layup to push Carolina’s lead back up to eight. The Bulldogs got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Gray had 18 points.

Dawn Staley hoists the national championship trophy

Gamecock fans in the Vista celebrate women's basketball national championship win

Gamecock fans at Carolina Ale House react to the USC women's basketball team beating Mississippi State 67-55 to win the national championship.

Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

NATIONAL CHAMPS!!! Gamecocks celebrate title

National champs! South Carolina defeats Mississippi State for NCAA women's basketball title.

