Oh, my! Mississippi State stuns UConn, will face USC for national title

It’s an all-SEC final for the national championship.
Mississippi State knocked off UConn 66-64 in overtime Friday at the American Airlines Arena, ending the Huskies’ winning streak at 111 games.
Morgan William connected for an overtime buzzer beater to lift Mississippi State to the win Friday. The 15-footer came moments after a replay review awarded UConn two free throws for a Flagrant-1 foul call that tied the game with 26.6 seconds left.
The Bulldogs (34-4) will meet South Carolina at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title. The game is on ESPN.
It will be the third matchup for the two teams. The Gamecocks (32-4) won both earlier matchups, including 64-61 on Jan. 23 in Columbia and 59-49 on March 5 in Greenville for the SEC Tournament title.
South Carolina defeated Stanford 62-53 earlier Friday to advance to Sunday’s finale.
Mississippi State and UConn met in the Sweet 16 last season and the Huskies won by 60 points — the biggest win in regional semifinals history. All season long the Bulldogs had that humiliating loss on their minds.
Now they’ve erased that defeat, beating UConn (36-1) — which had won the last four national championships — on the grandest stage.
The moment Mississippi State snapped UCONN's 111-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/PKgu6ZPRG5— Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) April 1, 2017
Comments