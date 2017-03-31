One win away: Gamecocks advance past Stanford and into championship game

For the first time in program history, South Carolina will play for the national title.
The Gamecocks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to top Stanford 62-53 Friday night at the American Airlines Center in a national semifinal game.
USC will face the winner of UConn and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title on ESPN.
South Carolina outscored Stanford 42-24 in the second half, including 21-8 in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks were led by Allisha Gray, who scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half. South Carolina All-American A’Ja Wilson scored 13 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.
USC opened the second half on a 19-4 run, taking a 35-33 lead on a Bianca Cuevas-Moore 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks led the rest of the way with Stanford getting as close as three points twice in the fourth quarter.
STANFORD (32-6)
Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McCall 7-19 0-0 14, McPhee 3-13 1-2 8, Roberson 2-4 0-0 5, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0, Fingall 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 6-14 0-0 14, Carrington 1-1 0-0 2, Sniezek 3-6 2-3 8, Totals 23-62 3-5 53.
SOUTH CAROLINA (32-4)
Wilson 5-11 3-8 13, Cuevas-Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 2-15 2-2 6, Gray 7-14 3-3 18, Harris 3-10 3-4 10, Herbert Harrigan 2-3 0-0 4, Cliney 1-4 2-4 4, Totals 23-63 13-21 62.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Stanford
12
17
8
16
53
USC
14
6
21
21
62
3-Point Goals: Stanford 4-14 (McCall 0-3, McPhee 1-3, Roberson 1-2, Samuelson 0-2, Smith 2-4), South Carolina 3-13 (Cuevas-Moore 1-2, Davis 0-2, Gray 1-4, Harris 1-3, Cliney 0-2). Assists: Stanford 13 (Sniezek 6), South Carolina 10 (Wilson 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Stanford 41 (McCall 14), South Carolina 43 (Wilson 19). Total Fouls: Stanford 16, South Carolina 11. A: 0.
