Home has to wait: Gamecocks go directly to Dallas

On Monday night, the South Carolina women’s basketball team celebrated an NCAA Tournament win over Florida State, a victory that sends the Gamecocks to the Final Four.
So long, Stockton, Calif. It was on to Dallas. Immediately.
“Can’t make it home to Columbia before needing to be in Dallas, so heading straight there!” South Carolina announced through its official women’s basketball Twitter account.
The team arrived in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.
The Gamecocks will face Stanford in the Final Four at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will air on ESPN2.
Before that, USC, Stanford and fellow Final Four teams Connecticut and Mississippi State will hold on-site practices and take part in various festivities surrounding the big weekend.
South Carolina is the 10th school to have both its men’s and women’s program advance to the Final Four in the same season.
This is the 13th time both teams from the same school have made it to their respective Final Fours, the most recent being Syracuse last year. UConn accomplished the feat three times, winning both championships in 2004 and 2014.
#Gamecocks have ARRIVED! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/eoynsB7VDS— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 28, 2017
GREAT welcome at our hotel base for the week! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/38NlSakqEN— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 28, 2017
@GamecockWBB #hotellobbyflow pic.twitter.com/rQdbV8qQMy— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 28, 2017
Comments