USC bats sizzle in rout of The Citadel

The South Carolina baseball team rode a hot night at the plate and a solid outing by Cody Morris to a 15-1 win Tuesday over The Citadel.
The Gamecocks (18-6) had a season-high 15 runs to go with 20 hits.
USC did most of its damage in a nine-run second inning. The Gamecocks had eight hits in the frame, highlighted by a three-run double by outfielder Jacob Olson. Olson added a home run in the ninth inning, his team-leading fifth of the season.
“I’m proud of my team,” coach Chad Holbrook said. “They came to the park with some energy and enthusiasm today. It was a good night for us offensively. It was really good to see Cody throw as well as he did. Our young pitchers threw extremely well.”
The freshman Morris (1-0) struck out eight in five innings of work, allowing two hits, one earned runs and no walks.
Third baseman Jonah Bride was 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
LT Tolbert and Chris Cullen each added three hits, with Cullen driving in two runs. Alex Destino had two RBIs on a pair of hits. TJ Hopkins had two hits and scored three times.
The game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, got going closer to 7:45 because of rain.
“A big win for us on the road and we are excited to get on the bus and head home and get a day of rest and get ready for another important weekend,” Holbrook said.
The Gamecocks’ next game is at Auburn, in a series that’s scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments