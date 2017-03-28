College Sports

March 28, 2017 11:05 PM

USC bats sizzle in rout of The Citadel

Staff Reports

CHARLESTON

The South Carolina baseball team rode a hot night at the plate and a solid outing by Cody Morris to a 15-1 win Tuesday over The Citadel.

The Gamecocks (18-6) had a season-high 15 runs to go with 20 hits.

USC did most of its damage in a nine-run second inning. The Gamecocks had eight hits in the frame, highlighted by a three-run double by outfielder Jacob Olson. Olson added a home run in the ninth inning, his team-leading fifth of the season.

“I’m proud of my team,” coach Chad Holbrook said. “They came to the park with some energy and enthusiasm today. It was a good night for us offensively. It was really good to see Cody throw as well as he did. Our young pitchers threw extremely well.”

The freshman Morris (1-0) struck out eight in five innings of work, allowing two hits, one earned runs and no walks.

Third baseman Jonah Bride was 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

LT Tolbert and Chris Cullen each added three hits, with Cullen driving in two runs. Alex Destino had two RBIs on a pair of hits. TJ Hopkins had two hits and scored three times.

The game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start, got going closer to 7:45 because of rain.

“A big win for us on the road and we are excited to get on the bus and head home and get a day of rest and get ready for another important weekend,” Holbrook said.

The Gamecocks’ next game is at Auburn, in a series that’s scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos