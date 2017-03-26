Gamecocks take series vs. Alabama in Schmidt’s return to mound

South Carolina’s struggling offense turned to small ball Sunday afternoon against Alabama as the Gamecocks manufactured a pair of runs late in a 4-2 series-clinching win.
With the score tied at 2 in the seventh inning Danny Blair led off the frame with a bloop double and Madison Stokes followed with a sac bunt. Alabama pitcher Garrett Suchey tried to get Blair out at third on and threw the ball away, allowing Blair to score.
Matt Williams then followed with a sac bunt to push Stokes to third, and Jonah Bride’s sac fly pushed the Gamecocks lead to 4-2.
John Parke earned the win for USC, his first of the year, pitching two innings without allowing a hit. Colie Bowers got the final two outs for his third save of the season.
The win improves South Carolina to 17-6 and 5-1 in the SEC.
USC ace Clarke Schmidt, who missed last weekend's series against Tennessee with an oblique strain, started Sunday’s game. He pitched six innings, struck out five and allowed three hits and one earned run.
At 2 hours and 29 minutes, it turned out to be one of the faster games of the season. The game was moved to a noon start time to allow fans to attend and still watch the USC basketball team’s Elite Eight game against Florida.
