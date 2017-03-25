Photos: USC vs. Quinnipiac, NCAA Tournament

The Gamecocks scored 100 points in their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
The Gamecocks celebrate their win over Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Coach Dawn Staley and Assistant coach Lisa Boyer acknowledge the fans at Stockton Arena in California after winning their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Coach Dawn Staley acknowledges the fans at Stockton Arena in California after winning their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Coach Dawn Staley and Assistant coach Lisa Boyer acknowledge the fans at Stockton Arena in California after winning their Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Gamecock fans cheer for their team during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Quinnipiac band member Thomas Perry sports a chicken hat during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Quinnipiac's Jen Fay (21) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Head Coach Dawn Staley yells to the referee during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pressures Quinnipiac's Aryn McClure (25) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
A'ja Wilson leads the team in a huddle before taking on Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
The Gamecocks huddle before taking on Quinnipiac during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
Coach Dawn Staley gives her team a thumbs-up during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Araion Bradshaw (12) drives around Quinnipiac's Aryn McClure (25) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) shoots as Quinnipiac's Adily Martucci (3) and Quinnipiac's Aryn McClure (25) watch during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Gamecock fans celebrate during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) has a little fun during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) pressures Quinnipiac's Sarah Shewan (13) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) an dSouth Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) keep warm from the bench during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
The University of South Carolina band plays during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
Cheerleaders show their spirit during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's Tyasha Harris (52) passes while being covered by Quinnipiac's Carly Fabbri (5) Aryn McClure (25) and Adily Martucci (3) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Quinnipiac's Brittany Martin (23) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) looks to shoot as Quinnipiac's Jen Fay (21) and Quinnipiac's Aryn McClure (25) defend during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca. USC won, 100-58 and will advance to the Elite 8.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) drives around Quinnipiac's Paula Strautmane (4) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives around Quinnipiac's Edel Thornton (11) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) charges downcourt during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Kaela Davis (3) and South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) pressure Quinnipiac's Sarah Shewan (13) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) shoots over Quinnipiac's Jen Fay (21) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives down court with Quinnipiac's Sarah Shewan (13) in pursuit during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
Coach Dawn Staley talks to her team during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
South Carolina's Allisha Gray (10) pressures Quinnipiac's Morgan Manz (35) during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Ca.
Coach Dawn Staley watches her team during the Women's Division 1 NCAA Regional semifinal game against Quinnipiac at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, Calif.
