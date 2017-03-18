Dalton State tops Low Country Intercollegiate field

Dalton State placed no individual in the top eight, but had four among the next 12 to grab the top space on a crowded leaderboard at Saturday’s midway point of the Low Country Intercollegiate at Moss Creek Golf Club.
A 6-over-par 78 from Isabel Rijos was the Roadrunners’ top score, with three teammates shooting no worse than 80 as Dalton State posted a team total of 319. That was good for a one-stroke lead, with four pursuers hot on their trail.
Seton Hall, High Point, Quinnipiac and USC Upstate were all at 320, with host Wofford two shots off the pace and Bethune-Cookman another stroke behind.
“Im really proud of the way we fought today,” Dalton State coach Jim McGrew told a school liaison. “Tough conditions and we hung in there. It is going to be a dogfight tomorrow, but we have a chance and that is what you want after the first day – especially in a field like this.”
Presbyterian’s Celia Mansour grabbed the individual lead with a 1-over 73, leaving her three shots clear of Pan Napatthorn of USC Upstate and Quinnipiac’s Luciana Tobia. Five more golfers were another shot behind with 77s, including Wofford teammates Grace Massengill and Katy Funk.
Comments