March 17, 2017 9:47 PM

Tigers fall in pitchers’ duel with Cavs

Staff Reports

CLEMSON

Pavin Smith’s lead-off home run in the seventh inning lifted No. 11 Virginia to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday.

Virginia (15-3, 2-2 ACC) didn’t advance a runner past first base until the seventh inning, when Smith blasted a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right field for his fifth long ball of the year. It ended Charlie Barnes’ streak of 27 2/3 innings pitched in a row without allowing an earned run.

The Tigers (14-4, 3-1) put runners at the corners with one out in the eighth inning, but Virginia reliever Alec Bettinger left the bases loaded without allowing a run. Virginia added an insurance run in the ninth inning on Cameron Simmons’ double that plated Smith.

Daniel Lynch (4-1) earned the win, as he gave up four hits, no runs and two walks with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Tommy Doyle pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season.

Barnes (1-2) suffered the loss despite surrendering six hits, two runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in a career-long 8 1/3 innings pitched.

The series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Virginia

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Clement ss

4

0

1

0

0

0

McCarthy lf

4

0

0

0

0

3

Haseley cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

Smith 1b

3

2

2

1

1

0

Coman c

3

0

1

0

0

0

Simmons rf

4

0

2

1

0

1

Novak 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

Cody dh

2

0

0

0

0

1

Eikhoff ph/dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

Weber 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

TOTALS

32

2

7

2

1

7

Clemson

ab

r

h

rbi

bb

k

Pinder cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

Greene 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

Beer lf

3

0

1

0

1

0

Williams c

4

0

1

0

0

0

W. Jackson rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

A. Cox 1b

4

0

1

0

0

2

Bryant dh

3

0

0

0

0

0

Rohlman ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

Davidson ss

2

0

0

0

1

0

Cromwell 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

Wharton ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

Byrd 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

TOTALS

32

0

4

0

2

6

Virgina

000

000

101

2

Clemson

000

000

000

0

E—Clement, Coman. DP—Clemson 1. LOB—Virginia 6, Clemson 7. 2B—Simmons. HR—Smith. HBP—Cody. SH—Coman.

Virginia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lynch, W 4-1

7 2/3

4

0

0

2

4

Bettinger

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Doyle, S 4

1

0

0

0

0

2

Clemson

1P

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Barnes, L 0-2

8 1/3

6

2

2

1

7

Crawford

 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

Hennessy

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

Umpires—HP: Frank Sylvester 1B: Darren Spagnardi 2B: John Haggerty 3B: Jessi Pereira.

T—2:35. A—3,995.

