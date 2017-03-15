USCB men top Division I foes to capture 2nd consecutive golf win

Freshman Newport Laparojkit closed with a 1-under-par 70 and Keith Murphy and Riley Schank carded 74s Tuesday, helping USC Beaufort outpace a field of 14 NCAA Division I schools on the way to the team title at the Bash at the Beach.
Will Canipe added a 76 as the Sand Sharks notched their second consecutive team victory, using a final day of 10-over 294 to stave off George Washington’s late surge for a one-shot triumph at The Surf Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.
“The team did a phenomenal job,” said USCB coach Danny Allen, “playing in extremely difficult weather and handling the pressure of entering the final round with the lead.”
USCB took a three-shot advantage into Tuesday’s blustery finale, needing steady play down the stretch to hold off George Washington. Laparojkit and Canipe both played their final eight holes without a bogey; Schank produced a key birdie at the par-5 17th.
One week earlier, USCB captured its own Sand Shark Classic at Oldfield Club, keeping the title on home soil for the first time since 2013. The Sand Sharks also were second in their spring opener, also coming against a field loaded with Division I foes.
“Winning an event against an NCAA Division I field is a special accomplishment,” Allen said. “Knowing we can compete with teams of this caliber every week is going to help us accomplish our ultimate goals of a conference championship and a national championship.”
Murphy finished third in the individual competition, one shot behind co-medalists Logan Lowe (George Washington) and Minn Woon (Fairleigh Dickinson). Laparojkit was another two strokes back in a share of fourth.
USCB women 3rd at Coker Invitational: Franzi Knoetsch posted a 78 and Blanca Porta and Vanessa Schloo added 79s as the Sand Sharks used a 28-shot improvement from their opening round to rise one spot on the leaderboard.
USCB’s two-day total of 660 left the Sand Sharks 12 shots behind Coker’s winning score and just four behind second-place Erskine. USCB was the only NAIA team against a field of NCAA Division II schools.
Porta (80-79) tied for second among individuals, finishing six shots behind Shorter’s Paula Oviedo. Knoetsch climbed into a share of 12th, with Schloo another shot back in a tie for 15th.
