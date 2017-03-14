Indian Hills CC runs away from field to win Dataw Island tournament

Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College swept the top three spots on the leaderboard, rolling to the championship of the TaylorMade-adidas Intercollegiate with a 42-shot romp after Tuesday’s final round at Dataw Island.
Ricky Sanders paced the Warriors as the only player in the field to match par over three rounds, finishing at even-par 216 after Tuesday’s closing 75 on Dataw Island’s Cotton Dike course. Teammate Jakob Bares, who wasn’t part of the team scoring, was three shots back after a 75.
Julien Sale (75) completed the 1-2-3 sweep, using three birdies over the back nine to finish six shots off the pace. The Warriors had a fourth player among the top seven, too, with Jackson Bugdalski earning a share of sixth after an 81 on Tuesday.
IHCC produced the low team score in all three rounds, completing its Dataw Island stay at 26-over par. Carnegie Mellon and Hampden-Sydney shared runner-up honors at 68-over, with Mount St. Joseph another two shots back.
Carnegie Mellon took the women’s title, posting the top team score in both rounds to outpace Ohio Dominican by six strokes. Ohio Dominican’s Erin Smiddy claimed medalist honors, using a 7-over 79 to stay one shot ahead of Carnegie Mellon’s Yedin Lui.
