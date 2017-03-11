Crowe, Gamecocks take series vs. Michigan State

Wil Crowe gave up back-to-back hits in the second inning and didn’t allow much else while leading No. 10 South Carolina to a 5-2 win over Michigan State Saturday at Founders Park.
Crowe held the Spartans to three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings of work, improving his record to 3-0 on the year.
The victory is the fourth in a row for the Gamecocks (11-5) and clinches the series win over the Spartans (9-4) with Game 3 set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
“I’m very proud of our team. It’s a big win for us against a really good Michigan State team,” USC coach Chad Holbrook said. “The story of the game was obviously our pitching again and we had some timely hits in there.”
Alex Destino’s two-run single gave USC a 2-0 lead heading into the top of the second inning. That’s when Crowe surrendered a solo homer to Alex Troop, followed by a single by Dan Chmielewski.
He didn’t allow another hit until the last batter he faced, Matt Byars, doubled to left-center with two outs in the seventh.
Crowe had perfect innings in the third, fourth and sixth and worked around a pair of walks in the fifth to keep the Spartans from scoring again.
He finished with nine strikeouts and three walks on 104 pitches.
“I had good fastball control, so I was able to spot up my fastball some. I was kind of wild, but I think it was effective,” Crowe said. “When I get into a groove like that, or when I’m throwing like that, I really just want to keep the game going, keep it fast paced so the guys out there that are playing behind me can keep their feet under them.”
Josh Reagan replaced Crowe with two runners in scoring position and two outs in the seventh and struck out Royce Ando to end the frame.
Reagan earned his first save of the season, surrendering an unearned run in the eighth inning while striking out a pair in 2 1/3 innings of work.
“Wil was terrific and Josh was terrific,” Holbrook said. “Just a well-pitched game and a well-played game by our team for the most part.”
Matt Williams and Destino provided the majority of the offense. Destino went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Williams was 3-for-5, hitting his first homer of the season.
Destino’s two RBIs came in the first inning on a two-out single to center to score Williams and Jacob Olson.
Leading 2-1 after four innings, the Gamecocks took control with a three-run fifth. Williams homered and LT Tolbert doubled home two runs on a ball that bounced off the first-base bag.
Tolbert left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after jamming his right thumb when sliding into second base earlier in the game.
Catcher Hunter Taylor had a pair of hits for South Carolina and also drew a walk in his four plate appearances.
Troop, the starting pitcher for Michigan State on Friday, went 2-for-2 and drew a pair of walks.
Michigan St.
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Gleaves lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Durkin 2b
4
1
1
0
0
1
Bechina 3b
4
0
0
1
0
1
McGuire 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
Hughes cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
Troop dh
4
0
0
0
2
0
Chmielewski rf
2
1
2
1
1
2
Byars c
4
0
1
0
0
1
Ando ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
TOTALS
32
2
5
2
3
11
South Carolina
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Blair cf
4
0
0
0
1
0
Olson rf
4
1
0
0
1
0
Williams 1b
5
2
3
1
0
1
Cullen dh
3
1
0
0
1
2
Jones ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Destino lf
3
1
2
2
1
0
Bride 3b
2
0
1
0
0
0
Tolbert 2b
3
0
1
2
0
1
Row ph/2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
Stokes ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
Taylor c
3
0
2
0
1
0
TOTALS
32
5
9
1
5
5
Michigan St.
010
000
010
—
2
USC
200
030
00x
—
5
E—Hughes, Williams, Bride. LOB—Michigan State 6, South Carolina 11. 2B—Byars, Tolbert. HR—Troop, Williams. SB—Blair, Stokes.
Michigan St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Landon, L 0-1
1 1/3
2
2
2
3
1
Mockbee
2 2/3
3
3
3
2
1
Lowery
1/3
2
0
0
0
0
Tyranski
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Borkovich
3 1/3
2
0
0
0
3
USC
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Crowe W, 3-0
6 2/3
3
1
1
3
9
Reagan, S 1
2 1/3
2
1
0
0
2
WP—Landon, Crowe. Umpires— HP: Jeremy Crow; 1B: Tyler Simpson; 2B: Benny Pigg; 3B: Clint Lawson.
T—2:55. A—7,140.
Comments