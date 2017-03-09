College Sports

March 9, 2017 5:22 PM

Former Beaufort High hurdler set to compete at NCAA Indoors

Posted by Jeff Shain

North Carolina A&T hurdler Michael Dickson, a former Beaufort High standout, will pursue an NCAA title this weekend when the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships get underway Friday in College Station, Texas.

Dickson, a sophomore, is ranked No. 3 nationally in the 60-meter hurdles despite struggling with a hamstring injury that kept him out of several meets. He ran 7.63 seconds early in the season to make the qualifying standard.

Dickson, twice a state champion in the 110 hurdles at Beaufort, also qualified for last year’s NCAA indoors but came up just shy of qualifying for the final.

Hurdles competition commences Friday with two heats; the top two in each heat and four next-fastest times will qualify for the final.

