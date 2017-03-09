College Sports

March 9, 2017 1:19 AM

USC’s Wilson repeats as AP SEC women’s player of year

The Associated Press

A’ja Wilson of South Carolina repeated as player of the year, Alabama freshman Jordan Lewis took the newcomer award and Missouri’s Robin Pingeton claimed the coaching honor on The Associated Press All-SEC women’s basketball team announced Wednesday.

Wilson was a unanimous choice as the league’s top player for the second year in a row after leading the No. 4 Gamecocks (27-4) to their fourth consecutive SEC regular-season championship . The junior forward ranks third in scoring (17.6 points per game), fourth in field-goal percentage (58.7), ninth in rebounding (7.6) and first in blocks (2.6).

Despite missing two games with a sprained ankle, Wilson claimed a spot on the first team for the third consecutive season, joined by another unanimous selection, Kentucky’s Makayla Epps, along with Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians and Florida’s Ronni Williams

Pingeton was named on every ballot for coach of the year, her reward for guiding the Tigers to a 21-10 mark that included an 11-5 finish in the SEC – the school’s first winning mark against conference foes since joining in 2012.

AP All-SEC

FIRST TEAM

u-Makayla Epps, Kentucky, G, 5-10, Sr. , Lebanon, Kentucky

u-A’ja Wilson, South Carolina, F, 6-5, Jr., Hopkins, South Carolina

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G, 6-1, So., Columbia, Missouri

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State, F, 6-1, Jr., Carthage, Mississippi

Ronni Williams, Florida, F, 6-0, Sr., Daytona Beach, Florida

SECOND TEAM

Alaina Coates, South Carolina, C, 6-4, Sr., Irmo, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee, G, 6-1, Jr., Norcross, Georgia

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M, G, 5-7, Sr., Humble, Texas

Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky, F, 6-3, Sr., Lagos, Nigeria

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee, C, 6-6, Jr., Springfield, Oregon

Morgan William, Mississippi State, G, 5-5, Jr., Birmingham, Alabama

Player of the Year – u-A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Coach of the Year – u-Robin Pingeton, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama

(u-denotes unanimous selections)

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

South Carolina baseball's Cody Morris reflects on long road back

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos