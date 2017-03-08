Gamecocks battle back to beat Winthrop

South Carolina scored five runs in its final two at-bats to rally for an 8-6 win over Winthrop Wednesday night at Founders Park.
The 10th-ranked Gamecocks trailed 4-0 after the top of the first inning and were down 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before scoring a run in the seventh and four in the eighth for their second straight win.
USC bounced back from a 2-1 series loss to Clemson to earn a couple of midweek wins entering a weekend series with Michigan State.
“The first inning was not a good inning, obviously, but none of them hung their heads in the dugout,” Carolina coach Chad Holbrook said. “They felt like they were going to find a way to get back in the game and they did.”
A two-out RBI single by Matt Williams in the seventh cut Winthrop’s lead to 6-4 before Carolina (9-5) grabbed control in the eighth.
Alex Destino led off the frame with a solo home run into the right-field bullpen and Jonah Bride followed with a double down the left field line.
Chris Cullen was hit by a pitch to give USC runners on second and first with no outs when Madison Stokes laid down a sac bunt attempt that was thrown away by Winthrop pitcher Riley Arnone, allowing Bride to score and tie the game.
Stokes ended up on second and Cullen advanced to third with still no outs.
“When you put the bunt on and you don’t bunt it well, it’s a really bad play. When you put the bunt on and it works, it’s a really good play,” Holbrook said. “It comes down to execution. (Stokes) was determined to get it down. He’s not one of our best bunters but he was determined to get it down and it really made a difference in the game.”
USC took the lead when freshman Carlos Cortes followed Stokes with a pinch hit sac fly to score Cullen. Later in the inning Stokes scored on a wild pitch to give USC an 8-6 advantage.
“We kept our wits about us and got a big inning there in the eighth,” Holbrook said.
Carolina starter Brandon Murray did not make it out of the first inning, allowing four runs while recording one out before giving way to freshman Colby Lee.
Making his first appearance in a South Carolina uniform, Lee held the Eagles to one run in 3 2/3 innings while striking out four batters.
Lee entered in the top of the first inning with two on, one out and the Gamecocks trailing 4-0 but got out of trouble without allowing another run to score.
“I’m especially proud of Colby Lee,” Holbrook said. “He made some pitches there that were extremely important when the game could have gotten away from us.”
Carolina senior Reed Scott (1-1) relieved Lee in the fifth inning and pitched the final five innings while holding Winthrop to one run. He struck out eight batters and walked two on his way to earning his first win of the year.
The Gamecocks finished with 11 hits, including homers by Destino and catcher Chris Cullen.
LT Tolbert, Jonah Bride and Madison Stokes each had two hits, while Williams had a pair of RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
Mitch Spires and Babe Thomas had three hits each for Winthrop, with Thomas adding three RBIs.
Winthrop
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Fite 2b
4
0
0
0
1
1
Spires ss
5
1
3
0
0
1
Paulsen lf
4
1
0
0
1
2
Lipscomb rf
4
1
2
0
1
0
Thomas c
5
3
3
3
0
0
English 1b
3
0
1
1
1
1
Williams dh
4
0
1
1
1
3
Hicks 3b
4
0
1
1
1
2
Mulkey cf
2
0
0
0
0
2
McFalls cf
2
0
0
0
0
1
TOTALS
37
6
11
6
6
13
USC
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hopkins cf
4
2
1
0
1
1
Tolbert 2b
5
0
2
0
0
0
Hogan 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
Olson rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
Destino dh
4
1
1
1
0
2
Bride 3b
4
2
2
0
0
0
Cullen c
3
2
1
2
0
1
Stokes ss
3
1
2
0
0
0
Cortes lf
0
0
0
1
0
0
Williams 1b
2
0
1
2
0
1
Flint pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
Blair lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
Row ph
0
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
8
11
6
2
7
Winthrop
401
010
000
—
6
USC
100
200
14x
—
8
E—Spires; Hicks; Arnone. 2B—Hicks; Hopkins; Bride; Stokes. 3B—Thomas. HR—Destino; Cullen. SH—Stokes; SF—Williams; Cortes.
Winthrop
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Whitaker
3
3
1
1
2
2
Willcutt
0
3
2
2
0
0
Rendon
4
2
1
1
0
4
Arnone
0
2
4
2
0
0
Green
1
1
0
0
0
1
USC
1P
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Murray
1/3
4
4
4
2
1
Lee
3 2/3
3
1
1
2
4
Scott
5
4
1
1
2
8
