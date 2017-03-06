Gamecocks closer Tyler Johnson to miss ‘some time’ with arm soreness

South Carolina could be without closer Tyler Johnson for an extended period of time after he left USC’s game with Clemson Saturday afternoon with arm soreness.
Speaking on 107.5 The Game on Monday, Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook said USC will not rush its hard-throwing righty back to action.
“There's nothing at all structurally weak with his arm. He is in fine shape. It’s one of those situations where we’re not going to put him out there while he’s not feeling well,” Holbrook said. “If he’s sore we’re going to ere on the side of caution because Tyler’s got a bright future in front of him.”
Holbrook plans to speak with doctors Monday afternoon but said there is no timetable for Johnson’s return at this point.
“I don't know exactly what the prognosis is as far as length of time that we don’t want to pitch him. We’re going to give him some time. There’s going to be some time in which we need to allow him to rest a little bit,” Holbrook said. “Hopefully he’ll respond quicker rather than later. I don’t know if it could be a week or two weeks. I don’t know.”
Johnson has four saves in five appearances and has a 2.70 ERA. He has 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The junior will be eligible for the MLB draft this season and Holbrook said South Carolina will not take any chances that could jeopardize its closer’s future.
“We're going to ere on the side of safety in regards to Tyler and his future because he’s got such a bright one in front of him,” Holbrook said.
