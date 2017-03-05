Four! Cheyenne Knight’s record day propels Alabama to 4th Rucker title

Cheyenne Knight figured she had a good round going during Sunday’s finale of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. She just never bothered to check how good.
Eventually, Alabama coach Mic Potter met her coming off the 15th green at Long Cove Club.
“He told me I had a big lead,” Knight shared. “He didn’t tell me how many, but he said, ‘You can just play.’ ”
Within minutes, Knight stuck her approach shot at No. 16 inside two feet for her sixth birdie of the day. Yeah, it was that kind of afternoon.
It added up to a 6-under-par 65 that matched the Rucker record, separating herself from the pack on the way to a seven-shot romp that made the Alabama sophomore the tournament’s first two-time individual champion. Her three-day total of 8-under 205 also was a record.
“I finished and was just — wow. I had no idea what I was shooting,” Knight said. “I had an idea that I was a few under (par), but I just sort of kept going.”
Good thing, too, because those birdies proved no less valuable in the team competition. They helped the Crimson Tide eventually push past Duke for a two-shot triumph, claiming their fourth Rucker trophy guitar in the event’s six years of existence.
“We played well at the end,” said Potter, whose squad had stumbled over the closing stretch in each of the first two rounds.
The Crimson Tide’s team total of 859 was just one shy of the record set by Duke two years ago. Duke’s 861 on Sunday would have won any other year except that 2015 triumph.
Arizona State was third at 865, a score that would have won a guitar in two of the previous six editions. ASU’s Linnea Strom was the only other player to break par over 54 holes, using a closing 72 to finish at 1-under 212.
Sunday’s six-shot margin between first and third also was the closest in the tournament’s short history.
“Duke and Arizona State, those are some of the best teams in the nation,” Knight said. “That kind of gets you (in a mindset) to compete.”
All three teams came to Long Cove among six entrants in the top 12 of the latest Golfweek college rankings, with Alabama topping the chart at No. 3.
Knight’s 65 matched the record set by Leona Maguire as part of Duke’s triumph two years ago. Maguire also shared the 54-hole record of 207 with LSU’s Madeline Sagstrom, which forced them to a playoff in 2015.
Sunday’s seven-shot margin of victory also was nearly double the previous record, when ASU’s Noemi Jimenez captured the 2013 title by four.
“This tournament means so much to me,” said Knight, who had not won again since last year’s Rucker triumph. “To come back and (successfully) defend gives me a lot of confidence that I can play any type of golf course.”
Said Potter: “This is the kind of course where you don’t get lucky. You get what you deserve, and that’s the kind of player she is.”
Knight began the day one shot behind teammate Kristen Gillman, eventually erasing the margin with a birdie at No. 5. It was the first of four consecutive holes in which Knight gained a stroke on Gillman, three of which were birdies.
A 40-foot birdie at No. 8 moved Knight to 3-under for the round. “Now I’m thinking today’s going to be a pretty good day,” she said.
Her only real trouble came at the par-3 12th, when she missed the green and faced a tough sidehill chip to give herself a chance at saving par. With the ball well above her feet, she struck a sublime chip that left her a short par save.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE
Sunday, March 5
Final Round
At Long Cove Club
Par 36-35–71
TEAM
Alabama 282-291-286–859
Duke 286-287-288–861
Arizona State 288-288-289–865
South Carolina 289-291-296–876
Georgia 292-295-293–880
Furman 297-295-291–883
Baylor 291-296-303–890
Wake Forest 296-305-291–892
Oklahoma State 296-302-297–895
North Carolina 296-300-301–897
Arkansas 302-297-299–898
Tennessee 293-301-306–900
LSU 296-309-298–903
Auburn 299-301-311–911
Vanderbilt 294-302-316–912
Mississippi St. 306-310-298–914
Virginia 320-306-312–938
INDIVIDUAL
Cheyenne Knight (Ala) 68-72-65–205
Linnea Strom (ASU) 70-70-72–212
Sophia Zeeb (ASU) 68-73-72–213
Kristen Gillman (Ala) 68-71-75–214
Sandy Choi (Duke) 73-69-73–215
Leona Maguire (Duke) 72-72-72–216
Ana Belac (Duke) 75-71-70–216
Gurbani Singh (Duke) 68-75-73–216
Lauren Stephenson (Ala) 71-75-72–218
Ainhoa Olarra (USC) 74-70-74–218
Sierra Sims (WF) 74-72-72–218
Jillian Hollis (UGa) 73-73-72–218
Ana Pelaez (USC) 71-73-74–218
Erica Herr (WF) 73-75-71–219
Marion Veysseyre (USC) 71-76-72–219
Lucia Polo (Tenn) 72-75-72–219
Amy Lee (Bay) 71-72-77–220
Bailey Tardy (UGa) 75-72-73–220
Maria Fassi (Ark) 72-72-76–220
Maddie McCrary (OSU) 73-76-71–220
Harang Lee (UGa) 75-73-73–221
Olivia Mehaffey (ASU) 75-71-75–221
Dylan Kim (Bay) 73-74-74–221
Lana Hodge (LSU) 71-76-74–221
Rinko Mitsunaga (UGa) 69-77-75–221
Haylee Harford (Fur) 74-76-71–221
Alice Chen (Fur) 75-74-73–222
Kelly Whaley (UNC) 71-73-78–222
Jessica Peng (MSU) 77-73-72–222
Caroline Nistrup (LSU) 73-76-73–222
Linnea Johansson (OSU) 77-70-75–222
Natalie Srivivasan (Fur) 74-74-74–222
Lexi Harkins (UNC) 77-70-75–222
Kayley Marschke (Aub) 70-79-73–222
Emma Broze (OSU) 70-77-75–222
Isi Nilsson (USC) 74-77-71–222
Reona Hirai (Fur) 77-73-73–223
Maria Vesga (Bay) 74-75-75–224
Alana Uriell (Ark) 76-73-75–224
Courtney Zeng (Van) 73-73-78–224
Roberta Liti (ASU) 75-77-72–224
Morgan Gonzales (UVa) 75-72-77–224
Hannah Pietila (Tenn) 73-77-75–225
Madison Kerley (ASU) 78-74-73–225
Kelli Murphy (Aub) 75-74-76–225
Maggie Beth Byers (Bay) 73-75-77–225
Jennifer Kupcho (WF) 76-78-72–226
Elena Hualde (Aub) 73-70-83–226
Taylor Totland (Fur) 74-74-78–226
Cara Gorlei (Ark) 77-76-73–226
Micheala Williams (Tenn) 73-73-81–227
Lakareber Abe (Ala) 75-73-79–227
Jia Xin Yang (USC) 73-79-76–228
Ela Grimwood (MSU) 77-78-73–228
Kate Sborov (Van) 72-76-80–228
Katelyn Dambaugh (USC) 79-72-78–229
Athena Yang (MSU) 77-75-77–229
Anna Redding (UVa) 78-77-74–229
Alexandra Farnsworth (Van) 72-77-81–230
Kathleen Gallagher (LSU) 72-79-79–230
Comments