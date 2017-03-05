College Sports

March 5, 2017 8:10 PM

Four! Cheyenne Knight’s record day propels Alabama to 4th Rucker title

By Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Cheyenne Knight figured she had a good round going during Sunday’s finale of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. She just never bothered to check how good.

Eventually, Alabama coach Mic Potter met her coming off the 15th green at Long Cove Club.

“He told me I had a big lead,” Knight shared. “He didn’t tell me how many, but he said, ‘You can just play.’ 

Within minutes, Knight stuck her approach shot at No. 16 inside two feet for her sixth birdie of the day. Yeah, it was that kind of afternoon.

It added up to a 6-under-par 65 that matched the Rucker record, separating herself from the pack on the way to a seven-shot romp that made the Alabama sophomore the tournament’s first two-time individual champion. Her three-day total of 8-under 205 also was a record.

“I finished and was just — wow. I had no idea what I was shooting,” Knight said. “I had an idea that I was a few under (par), but I just sort of kept going.”

Good thing, too, because those birdies proved no less valuable in the team competition. They helped the Crimson Tide eventually push past Duke for a two-shot triumph, claiming their fourth Rucker trophy guitar in the event’s six years of existence.

“We played well at the end,” said Potter, whose squad had stumbled over the closing stretch in each of the first two rounds.

The Crimson Tide’s team total of 859 was just one shy of the record set by Duke two years ago. Duke’s 861 on Sunday would have won any other year except that 2015 triumph.

Arizona State was third at 865, a score that would have won a guitar in two of the previous six editions. ASU’s Linnea Strom was the only other player to break par over 54 holes, using a closing 72 to finish at 1-under 212.

Sunday’s six-shot margin between first and third also was the closest in the tournament’s short history.

“Duke and Arizona State, those are some of the best teams in the nation,” Knight said. “That kind of gets you (in a mindset) to compete.”

All three teams came to Long Cove among six entrants in the top 12 of the latest Golfweek college rankings, with Alabama topping the chart at No. 3.

Knight’s 65 matched the record set by Leona Maguire as part of Duke’s triumph two years ago. Maguire also shared the 54-hole record of 207 with LSU’s Madeline Sagstrom, which forced them to a playoff in 2015.

Sunday’s seven-shot margin of victory also was nearly double the previous record, when ASU’s Noemi Jimenez captured the 2013 title by four.

“This tournament means so much to me,” said Knight, who had not won again since last year’s Rucker triumph. “To come back and (successfully) defend gives me a lot of confidence that I can play any type of golf course.”

Said Potter: “This is the kind of course where you don’t get lucky. You get what you deserve, and that’s the kind of player she is.”

Knight began the day one shot behind teammate Kristen Gillman, eventually erasing the margin with a birdie at No. 5. It was the first of four consecutive holes in which Knight gained a stroke on Gillman, three of which were birdies.

A 40-foot birdie at No. 8 moved Knight to 3-under for the round. “Now I’m thinking today’s going to be a pretty good day,” she said.

Her only real trouble came at the par-3 12th, when she missed the green and faced a tough sidehill chip to give herself a chance at saving par. With the ball well above her feet, she struck a sublime chip that left her a short par save.

Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain

DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE

Sunday, March 5

Final Round

At Long Cove Club

Par 36-35–71

TEAM

Alabama 282-291-286–859

Duke 286-287-288–861

Arizona State 288-288-289–865

South Carolina 289-291-296–876

Georgia 292-295-293–880

Furman 297-295-291–883

Baylor 291-296-303–890

Wake Forest 296-305-291–892

Oklahoma State 296-302-297–895

North Carolina 296-300-301–897

Arkansas 302-297-299–898

Tennessee 293-301-306–900

LSU 296-309-298–903

Auburn 299-301-311–911

Vanderbilt 294-302-316–912

Mississippi St. 306-310-298–914

Virginia 320-306-312–938

INDIVIDUAL

Cheyenne Knight (Ala) 68-72-65–205

Linnea Strom (ASU) 70-70-72–212

Sophia Zeeb (ASU) 68-73-72–213

Kristen Gillman (Ala) 68-71-75–214

Sandy Choi (Duke) 73-69-73–215

Leona Maguire (Duke) 72-72-72–216

Ana Belac (Duke) 75-71-70–216

Gurbani Singh (Duke) 68-75-73–216

Lauren Stephenson (Ala) 71-75-72–218

Ainhoa Olarra (USC) 74-70-74–218

Sierra Sims (WF) 74-72-72–218

Jillian Hollis (UGa) 73-73-72–218

Ana Pelaez (USC) 71-73-74–218

Erica Herr (WF) 73-75-71–219

Marion Veysseyre (USC) 71-76-72–219

Lucia Polo (Tenn) 72-75-72–219

Amy Lee (Bay) 71-72-77–220

Bailey Tardy (UGa) 75-72-73–220

Maria Fassi (Ark) 72-72-76–220

Maddie McCrary (OSU) 73-76-71–220

Harang Lee (UGa) 75-73-73–221

Olivia Mehaffey (ASU) 75-71-75–221

Dylan Kim (Bay) 73-74-74–221

Lana Hodge (LSU) 71-76-74–221

Rinko Mitsunaga (UGa) 69-77-75–221

Haylee Harford (Fur) 74-76-71–221

Alice Chen (Fur) 75-74-73–222

Kelly Whaley (UNC) 71-73-78–222

Jessica Peng (MSU) 77-73-72–222

Caroline Nistrup (LSU) 73-76-73–222

Linnea Johansson (OSU) 77-70-75–222

Natalie Srivivasan (Fur) 74-74-74–222

Lexi Harkins (UNC) 77-70-75–222

Kayley Marschke (Aub) 70-79-73–222

Emma Broze (OSU) 70-77-75–222

Isi Nilsson (USC) 74-77-71–222

Reona Hirai (Fur) 77-73-73–223

Maria Vesga (Bay) 74-75-75–224

Alana Uriell (Ark) 76-73-75–224

Courtney Zeng (Van) 73-73-78–224

Roberta Liti (ASU) 75-77-72–224

Morgan Gonzales (UVa) 75-72-77–224

Hannah Pietila (Tenn) 73-77-75–225

Madison Kerley (ASU) 78-74-73–225

Kelli Murphy (Aub) 75-74-76–225

Maggie Beth Byers (Bay) 73-75-77–225

Jennifer Kupcho (WF) 76-78-72–226

Elena Hualde (Aub) 73-70-83–226

Taylor Totland (Fur) 74-74-78–226

Cara Gorlei (Ark) 77-76-73–226

Micheala Williams (Tenn) 73-73-81–227

Lakareber Abe (Ala) 75-73-79–227

Jia Xin Yang (USC) 73-79-76–228

Ela Grimwood (MSU) 77-78-73–228

Kate Sborov (Van) 72-76-80–228

Katelyn Dambaugh (USC) 79-72-78–229

Athena Yang (MSU) 77-75-77–229

Anna Redding (UVa) 78-77-74–229

Alexandra Farnsworth (Van) 72-77-81–230

Kathleen Gallagher (LSU) 72-79-79–230

