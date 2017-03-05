Photos: USC vs. Clemson baseball, Game 3

Clemson outfielder Chase Pinder (5) steals a base against South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes (14) at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Sawyer Bridges delivers to home plate against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson third baseman Patrick Cromwell throws to first base for an out against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina players walk off the field at the conclusion of Sunday's game against Clemson at Founders Park on March 5, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson pitcher Patrick Andrews hugs teammate Weston Jackson at the conclusion of Sunday's game at Founders Park on March 5, 2017 in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins scores a run against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Josh Reagan delivers to home plate against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson players encourage their teammates during extra innings against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson starting pitcher Alex Eubanks delivers to home plate against South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina outfielder TJ Hopkins gets a hit against Clemson starting pitcher Alex Eubanks at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert collects a base hit against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson first baseman Andrew Cox makes a play on a batted ball by South Carolina designated hitter Alex Destino at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill delivers a pitch against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert greets Madison Stokes (14) after Stokes scored a run against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson head coach Monte Lee, with Reed Rohlman, right, questions an umpire's call at Founders Park against South Carolina Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina starting pitcher Adam Hill (15) gets a high five from teammate Clarke Schmidt (6) against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina third baseman Jonah Bride throws to first base against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina pitcher Collie Bowers delivers to home plate against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson third baseman Patrick Cromwell makes a play on a batted ball against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson players watch a fly ball during extra innings against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson celebrates with teammates after scoring the go-ahead run in the 11th inning against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer rounds the bases after a ninth inning home run against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer (28), with Jordan Green, celebrates after a ninth inning home run against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Madison Stokes throws to first base against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina second baseman LT Tolbert snags a line drive against Clemson at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson head coach Monte Lee watches from the dugout against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina shortstop Madison stokes slides into home plate against Clemson catcher Chris Williams at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Clemson designated hitter Reed Rohlman is greeted by a teammate after scoring a run against South Carolina at Founders Park Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-3 after scoring two runs in the 11th inning.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State