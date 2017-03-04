Alabama slips back, now tied with Duke heading to Rucker’s final round

The not-so-good news for Alabama was that four of its five golfers posted scores at least two shots higher in Saturday’s second round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate than they did in the first.
The good news: The Crimson Tide still take a share of the lead into Sunday’s finale.
A closing birdie by freshman Kristen Gillman finished off an even-par 71 that not only lifted Alabama back alongside Duke for the team lead, but gave her a one-stroke lead in the race for individual honors at Long Cove Club.
Gillman reached the 36-hole checkpoint at 3-under 139, just ahead of teammate Cheyenne Knight and Arizona State’s Linnea Strom. Knight, last year’s Rucker champion as a freshman, carded a 72 on Saturday while Strom posted her second consecutive 70.
Arizona State’s Sophia Zeeb was two shots back after a 73, with Duke’s Sandy Choi another stroke behind after her 69 made her Saturday’s only golfer to break 70.
Duke’s Leona Maguire, No.1 in the women’s world amateur rankings, found herself five shots off the lead after her second consecutive 72. In all, 13 golfers will begin Sunday separated by no more than five shots on the leaderboard.
It will be similarly tight in the team race, with Arizona State three shots behind the co-leaders and host South Carolina, seeking a first title in its showcase event, lurking seven back.
While Duke, ASU and USC all held fairly steady from Friday’s opening round, Alabama could not match its hot start in which both Gillman and Knight shot 68s and Lauren Stephenson made it three Tide golfers at even-par or better.
On Saturday, all three were at least three shots higher. Gillman made another five birdies in her round, but an equal number of bogeys left her to sign for a 71. Knight made only two birdies in her 72, and Stephenson had none in carding a 75.
Only Lakareber Abe managed to improve, using four birdies on the front nine as a springboard in going from a 75 to a 73. It could have been even better, but she took triple bogey at Long Cove’s par-3 17th.
Alabama is seeking an unprecedented fourth Rucker Invitational title in the event’s six-year history. Duke is the only other champion, having won two straight in 2014 and ’15.
Comments