Co-leaders help Crimson Tide roll to the front at Rucker Intercollegiate

Defending champion Cheyenne Knight went bogey-free upon her return to the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Friday, while Alabama teammate Kristen Gillman blistered Long Cove Club's front nine for matching 3-under-par 68s that left them part of a four-way tie for the individual lead.
Not surprisingly, the Crimson Tide also grabbed the team lead as Lauren Stephenson — a onetime Clemson standout — also finished among the 14 golfers who shot par or better. Alabama finished the day with a four-stroke advantage over Duke as a chilly morning gave way to prime golf weather.
Alabama finished with a team total of 2-under 282, with Arizona State lurking behind Duke at six shots off the Tide's pace. Host South Carolina, still seeking to win it’s showcase tournament, was another shot back in fourth.
Arizona State’s Sophia Zeeb and Duke’s Gurbani Singh were the other golfers tied for the individual lead with Knight and Gillman.
Knight also got off to a fast start as a freshman last year, firing a 67 that eventually led to a one-stroke victory. Though she made just three birdies Friday, she gave nothing back to par — making nine consecutive pars at one point midway through the round.
Two birdies in her final four holes finally pushed her up the leaderboard, including a closing birdie that drew her even with her teammate.
Gillman, on the other hand, rang up five birdies on Long Cove’s front nine as she sprinted out to a four-shot advantage at one point. But she made no more birdies after the turn, with a bogey at the par-3 17th dropping her back into the pack.
Singh matched Knight’s performance with a bogey-free round, carding her final birdie of the day at No.15. Zeeb made four birdies in her first 10 holes, bogeyed the 16th but closed with a birdie to join the group.
Georgia’s Rinko Mitsunaga could have joined the lead quartet or even risen above, but two bogeys in her final three holes left her one shot back with a 69. Three more golfers were two shots off the pace.
Duke’s Leona Maguire, the world’s No.1 women's amateur, was four shots off the lead after opening her weekend with a 72. The Ireland native was the individual champion two years ago as the Blue Devils claimed a second straight team title.
Comments