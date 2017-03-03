Gamecocks rip Dawgs, bounce into SEC semifinals

Maybe it was playing two meat-grinder games against Georgia already this year. Maybe it was wanting to show injured teammate Alaina Coates they would honor her by, to use a South Carolina catchphrase, “winning anyway.”
And maybe it’s just the Gamecocks, wanting a third straight SEC tournament championship on home soil and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, know that in March, anything less than the best is unacceptable.
USC slapped Georgia silly in a 72-48 SEC tournament-opening win on Friday, dominating the lane on each end and showing that it’s a force even without a first-team all-conference player. Coates, ailing from the ankle she sprained at Missouri and aggravated against Kentucky, is questionable for the rest of the tournament.
The Bulldogs (16-15), having taken USC to the brink once this year when it played without a starting post (A’ja Wilson), saw an advantage.
The Gamecocks (25-4) saw an opportunity.
“We’ve been practicing with the small lineup a lot, even before Alaina got hurt. Once A’ja got hurt, we played the smaller lineup because we got some good looks out of it,” coach Dawn Staley said. “It’s the mark of a really good team that’s able to take advantage of those adverse moments.”
Like they did with Coates hurt earlier this year, USC experimented with different lineups and different looks. Freshman Mikiah Herbert Harrigan started but USC still had the “speed” lineup, subbing Bianca Cuevas-Moore early.
Cuevas-Moore responded with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“When we can get contributions from Bianca like that, she makes us instantly a better team,” Staley said.
Everything the Gamecocks did worked. They went to Wilson early and the All-American responded by getting into the paint and to the line. The rest of the team followed her lead, not attempting a 3-pointer until a minute remained in the first.
That shot, from Allisha Gray, bottomed and USC was well on its way. A game that started exactly like what it was – a noon game in a hockey arena, with the corresponding icy field-goal percentages – turned into a talon-on-the-gas-pedal rout.
Wilson had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Gray added 17 and Doniyah Cliney had a career-high 11.
USC held Georgia to 28.1 percent from the field and forced 18 turnovers. The Gamecocks, after starting the game 4-15, finished 19-of-37.
“I think the first five minutes are the biggest minutes of the game,” Wilson said. “I think when we’re playing with a lot of energy, we come out and play our best basketball.”
USC advanced to its fourth straight SEC tournament semifinal and will play at 5 p.m. Saturday. Staley was hopeful Coates would be able to play, but if not, she was ready.
“It’s something we've been working on, to allow our players to play off what they naturally do,” Staley said. “Allisha is able to go downhill a little bit on the floor. Kaela (Davis) is getting used to putting that ball on the floor, getting to the basket, which I like, being very, very aggressive. All of them.”
