Bluffton’s Alec Weary shares lead after 36 holes of Wexford Intercollegiate

High Point freshman Alec Weary, a Bluffton High graduate, used a pair of 1-under-par 71s to join three other golfers with a share of the individual lead heading into Tuesday’s final round of the Wexford Intercollegiate.
Weary’s two-round total of 2-under 142 at Wexford Plantation left him even with Mercer’s Justin Connelly, Davidson’s Jack Lang and Vincent Blanchette of Gardner-Webb. Defending champion Andrew Novak of Wofford was two shots behind after a pair of 72s.
“I am really proud of the way Alec carried himself today throughout his rounds,” High Point coach Brady Gregor told a school liaison. “It really showed how he has matured after getting his first semester of college under his belt. As for his game, it speaks for itself.”
Fellow Panthers freshman R.J. Bartolomucci, a Hilton Head Christian graduate, was tied for 37th after rounds of 78-74.
USC Aiken, seeking a fourth team title in the event’s 12 years, took a share of the lead into the final day as part of a tight race atop the leaderboard. The Pacers finished Monday tied with Radford at 12-over 588, one stroke ahead of Gardner-Webb and five ahead of Winthrop. Host Francis Marion was tied for 12th among 18 teams.
Comments