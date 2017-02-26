Wexford Intercollegiate gets underway Monday for 12th edition

Wofford’s Andrew Novak seeks a second consecutive Wexford Intercollegiate individual title when the event’s 12th edition tees off Monday, while the Terriers will pursue a second team championship in the past three years.
Eastern Kentucky and Dayton are the top-ranked teams in this year’s field, with Francis Marion again serving as host school. Campbell University captured last year’s edition by 15 strokes, but is not returning to defend.
The rest of the Wexford field features Akron, Cleveland State, Dartmouth, Davidson, Gardner-Webb, Hartford, High Point, Mercer, Oakland, Presbyterian, Radford, Siena, USC Aiken and Winthrop.
USC Aiken is a three-time Wexford champion, winning the inaugural event in 2006 and following with titles in 2009 and 2014.
Teams are scheduled to play 36 holes on Monday, with the final 18 set for Tuesday. Both days will begin with shotgun starts at 8:15 a.m.
