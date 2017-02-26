FOUR! USC women extend dominant regular-season run of SEC titles

A coronation, of domination.
South Carolina won its fourth straight SEC regular-season championship with a 95-87 win over No. 22 Kentucky on Sunday, elevating USC beside Tennessee (1998-04) as the only teams in league history to win at least four consecutive titles. Given a second chance after falling a game out of first place a week ago, ironically because Kentucky beat Mississippi State, the Gamecocks returned to Colonial Life Arena and gave the nation’s best attendance another reason to crow.
“It was out of our control,” coach Dawn Staley said of the situation a week ago. “What we could control was finishing strong. If that puts us in position to get the title, then so be it.”
It did, and the Gamecocks again took it. Playing a team that’s become their nastiest rival over the past five years, USC’s Kaela Davis shut down Kentucky star guard Makayla Epps, but the Wildcats kept coming. Taylor Murray scored 29 points and three others had at least 14 as a 14-point fourth-quarter lead dwindled to six.
But it was USC that would not be denied. Seeking a title and still with a lot to play for – a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed that it currently doesn’t have – the Gamecocks grabbed one trophy and are looking for more.
“We know there’s still business to take care of,” said Davis, who transferred from Georgia Tech seeking championships and scored 20 points in her first title bout. “But we’re going to be happy in this moment for sure.”
Seniors Alaina Coates and Tiffany Davis left with four championships, each able to play in their final game. Coates had 13 points and nine rebounds before a late injury (she tweaked an ankle and should be fine) while Davis splashed a 3-pointer for just her 13th points of the season.
A’ja Wilson propelled USC with 25 points and 10 rebounds, also collecting three assists, two blocks and a steal. Allisha Gray shook off a slow start for 17 points.
When it was over, Staley thanked the fans for getting USC to that platform again, and reflected on the year. She figured it wouldn’t be as easy as the Gamecocks have made it look the past four years, but they melded together another group into SEC champs.
From two league wins in her first year, Staley has constructed a program that’s a glittering 59-5 in the SEC over the past four. Even with a young team this year in terms of newcomers, Staley switched lineups, offenses and defenses to once again bring it home.
The Gamecocks head to Greenville for the SEC tournament next week as the league’s top seed. USC will play at noon on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
Staley and her team have more business to attend to.
“It’s been a bumpy road this year, it hasn’t been easy,” Wilson said. “It’s never been easy.”
“I don’t think our players are really keying on where we are as a seed,” Staley said. “Those things are out of our control as well. What we are in control of is playing each game and executing and doing the things that got us here.”
Which was once again on top of the SEC.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
THE NUMBER-ONES
South Carolina’s SEC regular-season champs
Baseball: 2000, 2002, 2011
Men’s basketball: 1997
Women’s basketball: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017
Women’s soccer: 2011, 2016
Equestrian: 2013, 2014
Women’s outdoor track and field: 2002, 2005
Softball: 1997
Comments