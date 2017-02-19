3-time champion Alabama, Duke top loaded Rucker Intercollegiate roster

Alabama will return to Long Cove Club in quest of a fourth Darius Rucker Intercollegiate title, while Duke seeks to pull even with the Crimson Tide again as the full field was announced for sixth edition of Hilton Head Island's annual college showcase.
The Crimson Tide, which used Cheyenne Knight’s first collegiate win as a springboard to beat Virginia by seven shots a year ago, heads a lineup for the March 3-5 tournament that includes 12 teams in all from among the top 30 in the latest Golfstat women's rankings.
Other top 10 teams committing to the event are No.5 Georgia, No.8 Furman and No.9 Arkansas. Host South Carolina, ranked 13th, is among four more in the second 10 along with No.11 Wake Forest, No.14 Arizona State and No.18 Oklahoma State.
“This has become a signature event on the women’s collegiate schedule,” tournament chair Rob Ryan said, “and the membership of Long Cove Club is thrilled to once again play host to these top collegiate teams.”
Knight wound up as a first-team All-American and was named the 2016 Freshman of the Year by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Tennessee, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and LSU give the Southeastern Conference five more entries at Long Cove. Two-time winner Duke is among three more from the ACC, joined by North Carolina and Virginia, while Baylor rounds out the list.
One of the perks of an invitation is a private Darius Rucker concert for teams and Long Cove members at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, one night before the opening round. Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. for the first two rounds, with the final round getting started at 8 a.m. March 5.
