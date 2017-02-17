South Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro: Opening Day baseball updates

The South Carolina baseball team opens the season at 4 p.m. Friday at Founders Park against UNC Greensboro. The game is not on television but can be streamed on SEC Network Plus through the WatchESPN app.
February 17, 2017 12:23 PM
