February 17, 2017 12:23 PM

South Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro: Opening Day baseball updates

By Matt Connolly

The South Carolina baseball team opens the season at 4 p.m. Friday at Founders Park against UNC Greensboro. The game is not on television but can be streamed on SEC Network Plus through the WatchESPN app.

Live Blog Opening Day: USC vs. UNC Greensboro
