February 12, 2017 7:53 PM

Big Ten officiating veteran to address Athletic Club of the Lowcountry

Veteran football official Henry Zaborniak Jr. will be the featured speaker for Monday night’s monthly meeting of the Athletic Club of the Lowcountry, starting at 7 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

Zaborniak spent 15 years officiating Big Ten games, following six years with the Mid-American Conference and six at the Division III level. He also was an NFL Europe official for three seasons and worked as an NFL substitute in 2012.

For much of that time, Zaborniak also served as assistant commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, a position he held for 19 years.

Those wishing to attend Monday night’s meeting are asked to register with Judy Berry at 843-705-5223. There is a $5 fee for attendees who are not ACL members.

