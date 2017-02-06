Gamecocks set pitching rotation to start 2017

South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook said Sunday that he was getting close to deciding on the Gamecocks’ starting rotation for the opening weekend series against UNC Greensboro.
On Monday he made the call, announcing that junior Clarke Schmidt will take the mound Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 17.
Fellow junior Wil Crowe will get the start for the Gamecocks on Saturday, with sophomore Adam Hill getting his shot on Sunday.
Holbrook said Sunday that no matter who gets the ball Opening Day, the rotation is not set in stone and Schmidt and Crowe could flip spots at some point.
Schmidt went 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA last season, striking out 129 batters with 27 walks in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
Crowe sat out last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was a Freshman All-American in 2014, going 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA. In 2015 he made nine starts and was 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA before being shut down for the season with an elbow injury.
Hill was 7-0 with a 3.53 ERA last season. He had 72 strikeouts and 28 walks in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
