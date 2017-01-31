Tanner wants final call of USC-Tennessee reviewed

The result won’t change, but South Carolina is hoping to get some answers about the call that helped decide the No. 4 Gamecocks’ 76-74 loss to Tennessee on Monday.
Sources confirmed to The State that USC athletics director Ray Tanner has requested a review and response of the foul that sent the Lady Vols’ Jaime Nared to the free-throw line with 5.6 seconds to play. Nared swished both for the final margin.
Tennessee had the ball with 20 seconds to go in a tie game after Bianca Cuevas-Moore hit a 3-pointer to bring USC back from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Nared, the Lady Vols’ best free-throw shooter, drove right and was picked up by USC guard Tyasha Harris.
Nared’s foot clipped Harris’ foot and Nared fell forward with the ball. It looked like incidental contact and Nared had traveled, meaning the Gamecocks would have the ball at midcourt.
Official Michael Price signaled a blocking foul on Harris. Nared went to the line for two shots, made both and USC’s desperation shot to win was off the mark.
USC coach Dawn Staley declined to talk about the call after the game, saying she promised her staff she wouldn’t.
A smiling Nared called herself clumsy when she said she tripped on Harris’ foot, and that there wasn’t much she could do.
The Gamecocks had 30-game winning streaks against SEC competition and in SEC home games snapped, as well as a 24-game SEC regular-season winning streak. They remain in first place in the SEC by a half-game as they head to No. 25 Kentucky for a game on Thursday.
