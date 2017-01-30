South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Women’s basketball updates

The South Carolina women’s basketball team (18-1, 8-0 SEC) hosts Tennessee (13-7, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Monday at Colonial Life Arena. The game is on ESPN2.
January 30, 2017 4:15 PM
The South Carolina women’s basketball team (18-1, 8-0 SEC) hosts Tennessee (13-7, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Monday at Colonial Life Arena. The game is on ESPN2.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments