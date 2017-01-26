Gamecocks wrap up road win against Georgia

Clemson's new Football Operation's Building features:a Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, nap room, locker room, sauna, 60-person cold tub, cleat drying room, largest football-only weight room in nation, nutrition area, cardio balcony, training room, lap pool, four hydrotherapy pools, outdoor lounge area, covered basketball court, putt-putt course, yard games, whiffle ball field, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, dining area, staff meeting room, Dabo Swinney's office, coaches offices, family lounge balcony, virtual reality room, team meeting room, recruiting war room, social media studio, movie theatre, and a Nike gear room.