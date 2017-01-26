Gamecocks win ugly affair at Georgia

South Carolina put everything it had into beating No. 4 Mississippi State Monday. Impressed, Dawn Staley challenged her team to carry that full 40 minutes into every remaining game.
She’s still waiting.
The No. 5 Gamecocks plodded through a 62-44 win at Georgia Thursday, pulling away after the Bulldogs made it a four-point game with seven minutes to go. USC finished the first half of the SEC season 8-0 but raised the same questions.
Where’s the aggression on offense? Why does a zone defense continue to mystify USC’s offense, considering every opponent does it?
Most importantly, where’s the killer instinct, the one that’s needed in March, to put away a hapless opponent?
“We played the entire 40 minutes … it was an ugly game,” Staley said. “I thought what we did from a defensive standpoint was tremendous. I just thought offensively is where we didn’t take advantage of some things and it’s probably more so with the tempo of the game.”
The Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5) played the Gamecocks to a three-point loss in Columbia two weeks ago, but USC was without A’ja Wilson. This time, they were at full strength.
Yet Georgia’s defense still threw a wrench into USC’s offense. It was a much different look that the Gamecocks didn’t adjust to.
“They sat back and played off of us and sagged off of us, and it kind of gave us pause,” Staley said. “Because they were all up in us a couple of weeks ago.”
USC struggled to drive the ball and couldn’t get it inside to Wilson and Alaina Coates, who finished with one point (and 13 rebounds). Kaela Davis couldn’t find her range until the fourth quarter and while Allisha Gray scored 18 points, they came in bursts.
One was in the final seven minutes, when the Gamecocks snapped to.
Wilson drove the lane to score, then rebounded a shot that became a Gray 16-footer. Another Wilson rebound became a Davis 3-pointer. The lead stretched to 11 and the pesky Bulldogs finally laid down.
“I don’t think it was as much as it was defense, it was just us not executing in transition when we needed to,” Gray said. “And turnovers hurt us also.”
Staley said the offense didn’t push the ball enough, letting Georgia dictate the pace instead of taking the fight to the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks won, notching their 30th straight win against SEC competition, and will have another showdown on Monday when a mercurial Tennessee team (4-3 SEC) visits.
There’s more to work on, but perhaps that’s a good thing.
“We tried to get them to push the ball the entire game,” Staley said. “I think we over-thought the ballgame very early on and then we got some offense from our defense.”
NOTE: Coates recorded her 200th career block. She and Wilson are the only two players in program history to reach that figure.
