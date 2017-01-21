NCAA rule change: Athletes in top-tier leagues to get more time off

Clemson and USC students who play sports will soon see changes to their schedule, giving them up at least an additional 21 days away from athletics so they can study, pursue an internship, or get additional rest and recovery.
The changes result from a vote taken Friday at the annual NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tenn., by a group of fellow student representatives and administrators of the Autonomy Five conferences.
The purpose of the reforms is to enhance the student experience so these individuals can spend more time engaging in non-athletic activities on campus.
“We talk a lot about our student-athletes receiving a ‘championship experience’ at South Carolina,” said USC athletics director Ray Tanner. “This ‘championship experience’ is about achieving greatness in the classroom, in athletic competition, in the community … becoming the best person you can be. These reforms will help our student-athletes achieve a balance in these areas that will give them a better opportunity to take advantage of their ‘championship experience.’”
The changes, known as “Flex 21” will give these students, in most cases, at least an additional 21 days in which they are free from required athletic activities during the academic year. Flex 21 days are in addition to current rules related to time off.
The proposal includes flexibility so coaches, students and athletic directors can develop a student-athlete time management plan that best suits each sport.
