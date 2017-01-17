College Sports

White Knoll standout, USC baseball commitment dies

By Lou Bezjak

White Knoll sophomore and South Carolina baseball commit Brett Williams died Tuesday, according to family friends on social media.

The cause of Williams’ death is unknown at this time. He was taken to a hospital Monday after having trouble breathing.

Williams, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.

Williams saw time as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and on the mound.

“2day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a coaches dream. Our heart aches 4 Williams family. God Bless them!” USC coach Chad Holbrook posted on Twitter.

Friends and teammates of Williams gathered Tuesday afternoon at Northside Baptist Church where Williams attends and is involved with the church’s student ministry.

