September 4, 2016 10:21 AM

Matuidi says PSG blocked his move during transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he wanted to leave the French champion during the recent summer transfer window, but that the club blocked the move.

PARIS

Matuidi was heavily linked with a move to Italian champion Juventus as a replacement for midfielder Paul Pogba, who was sold to Manchester United.

But Matuidi says the move fell through because "the club decided otherwise and I had to accept it."

Speaking on French football show Telefoot on Sunday, the 29-year-old France international added that "it was quite a tricky time because I had a wish and that wish wasn't granted."

Matuidi has played more than 200 games for PSG, helping it win four league titles and two consecutive domestic trebles.

