Matuidi says PSG blocked his move during transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he wanted to leave the French champion during the recent summer transfer window, but that the club blocked the move.
Matuidi was heavily linked with a move to Italian champion Juventus as a replacement for midfielder Paul Pogba, who was sold to Manchester United.
But Matuidi says the move fell through because "the club decided otherwise and I had to accept it."
Speaking on French football show Telefoot on Sunday, the 29-year-old France international added that "it was quite a tricky time because I had a wish and that wish wasn't granted."
Matuidi has played more than 200 games for PSG, helping it win four league titles and two consecutive domestic trebles.
