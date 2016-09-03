Top 25 Capsules

Brandon Wilson went end line to end zone for a touchdown with an Oklahoma missed field goal and No. 15 Houston beat the No. 3 Sooners 33-23 on Saturday, looking every bit ready to compete in the Big 12.
Regardless of whether Houston ends up in the Big 12 if the conference expands, coach Tom Herman's Cougars made an opening statement that could have season-long ramifications on the College Football Playoff.
Elusive quarterback Greg Ward Jr. passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Houston. Wilson, though, provided the key play in the biggest regular-season nonconference game the Cougars have played in 25 years.
When Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert's 54-yard field goal attempt came up just short, Wilson reached up to catch the ball while barely keeping his feet in bounds. Reminiscent of Auburn's Kick Six against Alabama in 2013, Wilson came flying out of the end zone, hit the sideline and hurdled a teammate to score what went into the books as a 100-yard return. That made it 26-17 with 8:28 left in the third quarter.
Baker Mayfield threw for 323 yards and two scores for Oklahoma.
WISCONSIN 16, NO. 5 LSU 14
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rafael Gaglianone kicked a 47-yard field goal with 3:47 left, and Wisconsin staved off LSU's desperate last-ditch drive.
LSU's frustration was on full display at the end of the game, when offensive lineman Josh Boutte was ejected for a flagrant foul after a blind-side hit on Wisconsin's D'Cota Dixon after the safety sealed the victory with an interception with 57 seconds left.
Heisman Trophy hopeful Leonard Fournette ran for 138 yards on 23 carries, but limped off on his final carry for LSU, a 15-yard run with less than 2 minutes left.
NO. 6 OHIO STATE 71, BOWLING GREEN 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Barrett threw six touchdown passes and Ohio State rolled up a school-record 776 yards against Bowling Green.
Eight players scored touchdowns on offense as the Buckeyes overpowered the Falcons in front of a crowd of 107,193 at sunny Ohio Stadium. The 776 yards topped the 718 yards Ohio State put up against Mount Union in 1930.
Barrett also set a school record with seven touchdowns overall — six passing, one running. The junior was 21 for 31 for 349 yards and ran for another 30 in the hurry-up offense before giving way to backup Joe Burrow with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
Tailback Mike Weber, a redshirt freshman playing for the first time, bullied his way for 136 yards on 19 carries. H-back Curtis Samuel ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Thirty Ohio State players played in their first college game.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 63, HAWAII 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Wilton Speight threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Michigan beat Hawaii in its most lopsided victory since 1975.
Speight threw an interception on his first snap in the Wolverines' opener, then bounced back with TD passes to Grant Perry, Jake Butt and Amara Darboh to put Michigan up 21-0 early in the second quarter. Speight, who beat out Houston transfer John O'Korn for the job, finished 10 of 13 for 145 yards.
The Rainbows (0-2) avoided a shutout with Rigoberto Sanchez's 55-yard field goal early in the fourth.
NO. 17 IOWA BEAT MIAMI (OHIO) 45-21
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Akrum Wadley ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns, LeShun Daniels added 83 yards rushing and two scores, and Iowa beat Miami (Ohio).
C.J. Beathard was 13-of-20 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.
Daniels and Wadley each scored twice in the first half, and Jerminic Smith's 12-yard TD reception put the Hawkeyes ahead 35-7 early in the third quarter.
Billy Bahl threw for 266 yards and two TDs for Miami.
NO. 14 WASHINGTON 48, RUTGERS 13
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Browning threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, John Ross caught two scoting passses and returned a kickoff for another score in his first game since the end of the 2014 season to help Washington beat Rutgers.
The Huskies raced to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and were never threatened by the rebuilding Scarlet Knights, in their first game under new coach Chris Ash.
Browning threw for 277 yards and all three scores in the first half as the Huskies built a 34-3 lead. He would have thrown four TDs in the half, but Darrell Daniels dropped a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter.
TEXAS A&M 31, NO. 16 UCLA 24
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Trevor Knight threw for 239 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, including one in overtime, to lead Texas A&M past UCLA in his debut with the Aggies.
The Aggies had a fourth-and-1 from the 1 in overtime when Knight waltzed into the end zone untouched for the score in the opener for both teams. Texas A&M sealed the victory when Justin Evans knocked down Josh Rosen's pass at the goal line on fourth down.
Knight is a graduate transfer from Oklahoma. Rosen threw three interceptions while working under heavy pressure from a defense led by Myles Garrett.
The Aggies looked to have this one wrapped up when they led by 15 in the fourth quarter after using two third-quarter touchdowns. But UCLA's offense finally got going after that, scoring twice in two minutes with the second one coming on a 62-yard pass by Rosen to cut it two 2. A 2-point conversion after that TD tied it with 2:39 left.
NO. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 61, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jhajuan Seales caught two touchdown passes, helping Oklahoma State rout Southeastern Louisiana.
Seales finished with three catches for 61 yards.
Barry J. Sanders had 76 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown. Sanders, whose father, Barry, won the Heisman Trophy for Oklahoma State in 1988, is a graduate transfer who played for Stanford last season. The younger Sanders scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and nearly scored again later in the quarter. He was stopped at the 1-yard line after weaving through the Lions for a 57-yard punt return.
Mason Rudolph completed 18 of 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
