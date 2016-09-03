Mariners score 9 in 2nd inning, hold off Angels 11-8

Ketel Marte had two singles and three RBIs in a nine-run second inning, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 11-8 on Friday night to stop a five-game losing streak.
Nelson Cruz hit his 33rd homer for the Mariners, who remained four games behind Baltimore and Detroit for the final AL playoff spot.
Even after building a seven-run lead, the Mariners had a hard time putting this one away. Los Angeles scored four times in the ninth before Edwin Diaz retired star slugger Mike Trout with two on for his 12th save.
Trout said he was fine before the game, two days after he was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on a Los Angeles freeway. He hit a three-run homer his first time up to help the Angels take a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Guillermo Heredia had an RBI double in the bottom half before Seattle busted loose in the second, equaling its season high for runs in an inning.
The Mariners sent 14 batters to the plate, getting six hits — all singles — and five walks. They also scored nine runs in the seventh inning of a 16-13 win at San Diego on June 2.
Jefry Marte added a solo homer in the first for the Angels, giving Brett Oberholtzer (1-1) a 4-0 lead before he took the mound.
Oberholtzer allowed Heredia's RBI double in the bottom half, then gave up two singles and walked two batters before being pulled in the second without getting an out.
Jhoulys Chacin came on with the bases loaded and promptly walked in a run. The first out of the inning came when Heredia grounded into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded, driving in a run. Seattle got a second run on the play on second baseman Gregorio Petit's throwing error, giving the Mariners a 5-4 lead.
The scoring didn't end there. Five of the runs in the inning came with two outs, and the bottom of Seattle's order did the most damage — the last four hitters in the lineup all reached base twice in the inning.
Marte, batting ninth, led the way and No. 6 hitter Dae-Ho Lee added two singles and two RBIs.
Ariel Miranda (2-1) had a rough start for Seattle, falling behind by three runs after three batters. A walk and a single led to Trout's 26th home run before Marte connected with two outs. Miranda, however, recovered to pitch six innings without allowing another run.
The Angels trailed 11-4 going into the ninth and mounted a comeback aided by third baseman Kyle Seager's error. Juan Graterol hit a run-scoring double in his first major league at-bat, and Kole Calhoun had a two-run single with the bases loaded to make it 11-8.
Diaz entered and got Trout on a fly to deep center.
ROSTER MOVES
Both teams took advantage of September's expanded rosters and added players. The Angels recalled Graterol and LHP Cody Ege, and selected the contract of RHP Andrew Bailey from Triple-A Salt Lake. They also activated 3B Yunel Escobar from the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Seattle added OF Ben Gamel, acquired from the Yankees in a trade Wednesday, to the major league roster and recalled C Jesus Sucre from Triple-A Tacoma. Gamel started in right field and batted leadoff.
TROUT'S CRASH
Before the game, Trout said he had no lingering pain. He declined to go into specifics about the accident but said he was lucky it wasn't more serious.
UP NEXT
Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (2-3, 4.75 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season Saturday — and third against the Mariners. Skaggs is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in two starts against Seattle.
Mariners: RHP Taijuan Walker (4-9, 4.19) has lost his last three decisions.
